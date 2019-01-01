Monaco forward Jovetic ruptures ACL

The Montenegro international has suffered another injury blow, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Reims on Saturday

forward Stevan Jovetic has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and will miss the rest of the season, the club have confirmed.

Jovetic was substituted in the 84th minute of Monaco's goalless draw against on Saturday and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

A club statement did not estimate when the player might return but confirmed that he would require surgery, bringing a premature end to his campaign.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim had speculated that Jovetic might have suffered an ACL tear following the match, with those fears now confirmed.

The Montenegro international's two-year tenure since his reported €11 million move from has been filled with moments of success that have been few and far between due to injury.

Jovetic's first year in the principality saw him score eight times, but only feature in 15 games for the then reigning champions.

The 29-year-old has endured an injury-disrupted campaign this season due to calf, thigh and knee problems, and has managed just eight Ligue 1 appearances this term.

Jovetic scored in the Ligue 1 opener back in August, but then did not find the back of the net again until April 4 – his only two goals in the French top fight this season.

His latest goal was an important one, as it netted a share of the points against 19th placed .

His absence has not helped a Monaco side that have struggled greatly this season, at times looking like relegations candidates while crashing out of the in the group stage with just a single point.

Jardim, in his second stint at the helm this season after replacing Thierry Henry in January, saw a resurgence in February that saw them win three of four contests.

Monaco now sit on 32 points, which puts them level on points with 17th placed , but crucially, seven points about , who sit in 18th.

However, despite the cushion, Jardim has warned that he expects the club to continue on in the relegation fight, telling reporters after their draw against Reims: “Staying up will be played for until the end.”