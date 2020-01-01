Mombasa and Kisumu back Nyamweya ahead of FKF elections

The former football boss receives support from two counties as the federation gears up for a repeat exercise in due course

Former Football Federation (FKF) president Sam Nyamweya has received a huge boost as the federation prepares to go for a repeat election.

Nyamweya has officially declared he will contest for the top seat, currently held by Nick Mwendwa after he held a consultative meeting with Mombasa officials, who have vowed to support his course on Sunday.

Also supporting Nyamweya are delegates from Kisumu who held their meeting on Sunday. In a well-attended peaceful meeting held in Kisumu County, former Kisumu All-Stars international player Nicholas Ochieng' was endorsed County Chairman while Joshua Ogonji was endorsed the vice-chairman with Kassim Ochieng' being endorsed as the secretary.

In Mombasa County, a meeting which Nyamweya attended along with veteran coast soccer administrator Twaha Mbarak, Goshi who is the Mombasa interim County chairman who vowed their support for Nyamweya's candidature as FKF President.

When reached for comment, Nyamweya confirmed to Goal the train has taken off and he will be in the ballot come election date.

“The delegates have requested me to come back and help revive football and I had no option but to listen to them,” Nyamweya told Goal.

“All I can say now is the train has just taken off and there is no turning back. I will contest for the top seat when elections will be held.”

The Federation has already named a new Electoral board to take charge of the exercise with the eight-man committee led by communications expert Kentice Tikolo and Patrick Onyango, who is a Sports Management Consultant at Fifa, media personality Ali Hassan Kauleni, former referee Alfred Ndinya, plus Samuel Karanja, Rachel Muthoga, Elaine Mbugua, and tennis boss Andrew Mudibo.

The initial Electoral board chaired by Prof. Edwin Wamukoya and Elynah Shiveka was disbanded after the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) nullified the polls late last year.

Already, the federation has announced a new date for the Special General Meeting (SGM) which will, in turn, set a date for elections. The exercise will be conducted on January 28 at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Apart from Nyamweya and Mwendwa, others who have shown keen interest for the top seat include lawyer Robert Asembo, businessman Simon Mburu, politicians Alex Ole Magelo and Moses Akaranga, plus star footballer McDonald Mariga.