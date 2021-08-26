The centre-back has joined the Brewers who will be representing Kenya in the Caf Champions League

Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Tusker FC have completed the signing of defender Charles Momanyi from Gor Mahia on a two-year deal

The centre-back has been a rock at K'Ogalo, and played a vital role in helping the team win back-to-back league titles. He has also massive experience in continental assignments, having featured in competitions consistently since 2017 when he joined the Nairobi-based side from Kakamega Homeboyz.

He comes to the Ruaraka-based side as a free agent after terminating his contract with Gor Mahia two months before the conclusion of the season owing to unpaid dues.

'I come into a good team'

The tough-tackling defender is optimistic about beating stiff competition to get a playing position and has promised to work together with his teammates to achieve great success.

"I am really happy to be joining Tusker because it is one of the biggest clubs in the country. For me, this is another opportunity to show my worth as a player and also challenge myself in a new environment," Momanyi told the club's official portal.

"I am ready for the task ahead. I know the competition will be very stiff but I am ready for it. I come into a good team with good players and I know together we will achieve great success."

Club chairman Dan Aduda was happy with the signing who he believes will add quality to the team.

"We are glad to have within our ranks a defender with a great experience like Momanyi. He is going to be a very valuable addition to the team."

Who are Tusker targeting?

The confirmation of Momanyi is just a start for the champions who will represent the nation in the Caf Champions League.

Apart from Momanyi, Goal exclusively revealed AFC Leopards' Elvis Rupia is another target. The attacker did not want to extend his contract with the local giants. The former Wazito and Nzoia Sugar striker emerged as AFC Leopards' top scorer in the just-concluded season with 17 goals.

Clyde Senaji, another player whose contract with Ingwe ended in June, is also among the new players set to be unveiled at Ruaraka. Senaji, a utility player who can play as a central midfielder or a centre-back, had been linked with KCB, but he is now all but set to return to Tusker.

Ex-Kitwe United's Teddy Osok, Shami Kibwana of Kakamega Homeboyz, Kalos Kirenge from Namungo of Tanzania, Patrick Matasi, who left St George SC of Ethiopia recently, Brian Bwire and Daniel Sakari of Kariobangi Sharks, John Njuguna of Ulinzi Stars, and Tyson Otieno are the other players set to be given contracts by the Premier League champions.