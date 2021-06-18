Momanyi: Is Gor Mahia defender leaving for Tusker FC?

The experienced defender is frustrated at K'Ogalo and is ready for a new challenge

Gor Mahia might lose their centre-back Charles Momanyi to Tusker FC in the next transfer window.

Goal exclusively reported the experienced 29-year-old defender feels frustrated at K'Ogalo and intends to leave.

Current financial struggles at the Football Kenya Federation Premier League reigning champions is not making it easier.

It is for this reason the Brewers want to capitalise on the situation to lure the player to Ruaraka Grounds.

"The chairman [Charles Obiny] talked to Momanyi and he will sign with them once he gets a release from Gor Mahia," a source close to the player told Goal on Friday.

"Momanyi feels his time at K'Ogalo is up and intends to get another challenge. His heart is settled at Tusker and he will be happy to join them. However, he is open to other teams as well."

Prior to extending his stay at the club in October 2020, KCB FC had shown interest in him, but the former Kakamega Homeboyz player was convinced to stay considering the fact that Simba SC had also acquired the services of Joash Onyango.

Meanwhile, the Football Kenya Federation may be forced to cancel the 2020-21 Premier League after the government moved to impose a lockdown on 13 counties following a spike in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases.

The government, through the Ministry of Health, issued a statement on Thursday confirming the last 14 days has seen Covid-19 infections in the counties of Busia, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Bomet, Trans Nzoia, Kisumu, Siaya, Homa-Bay, and Migori constitute 60 percent of the national caseload.

Article continues below

While declaring the 13 counties as hotspot zones, the Ministry of Health further stated the rate of positive infections in the zoned out areas stood at an average of 21%, while that of the country was at 9%, and confirmed all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are prohibited within the Hotspot Zones, including house parties and sporting activities.

It means the FKF top-flight, which is pencilled to end on August 22, has suffered a huge blow as four teams come from the affected areas and might not be able to honour their remaining matches.



The four are Western Stima (Kisumu), Kakamega Homeboyz (Kakamega), Vihiga United (Vihiga), and Nzoia Sugar (Nzoia).