Momanyi: I have written off what Gor Mahia owe me to save the club from stress

The Tusker-bound defender insists he has left K'Ogalo as a winner and not a loser

Defender Charles Momanyi has told Goal he has decided to write off what Gor Mahia owe him to avoid giving them stress.

The experienced centre back opted to walk away from the club he joined in 2017 from Kakamega Homeboyz. The soft-speaking Momanyi has further revealed he was pushed out but refused to reveal who wanted him out and for what reasons.

'It is time to focus on another challenge'

"I have been doing my job well at the club, but it is now a closed chapter and I want to focus on another challenge," Momanyi told Goal on Monday.

"I just decided to leave, it is the best way to maintain the good relationship we have had with the club. My policy is to maintain the friendship, and it is the reason why I am still on the good books of Kakamega Homeboyz.

"Gor Mahia owe me a lot, but I have decided to write it off and go to a place I am confident things will be good. Gor Mahia are currently struggling financially and I did not want to give them more stress.

'I have left as a winner'

"To be honest, there are many issues that led to my exit from the team. I don't want to reveal those involved or what issues, but they were meant to create a conflict which is not good," Momanyi continued.

"However, I have left Gor Mahia as a winner and not a loser. We have achieved a lot together and I am grateful to have worked under great management, coaches, and players. I wish the team the best in their future endeavours."

Momanyi's contract with Gor Mahia is expected to end when the current season concludes and he has attracted interest from the Tusker FC, who are hopeful of signing the defender.

The towering centre back prominently featured for Gor Mahia in the Caf Champions League and in the Confederation Cup since he joined the club in December 2017.