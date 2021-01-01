Momanyi: Gor Mahia defender recalls attending unsuccessful Kakamega Homeboyz trials with borrowed boots

The centre-back has challenged upcoming players to give their best if they are to make it in football

Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi has challenged upcoming players to continue giving their best and be patient on their way up to stand a chance of playing in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League or even better leagues.

The centre-back has been one of the players who have been consistent for K'Ogalo and is among the best in the Kenyan top-tier in his position. However, it was not all easy for the player.

"I remember when someone sent me for trials at Western Stima in 2014, it was tough because I did not have the means to reach there," Momanyi told Goal on Thursday.

"To make it worse, when I reached, they had already finished their trials and signed the players they wanted. It made me feel bad considering I had borrowed the boots for trials.

"But there was another chance at Kakamega Homeboyz who had been relegated. We had more than 100 players looking for that chance; Kenyans, Ugandans, Nigerians, and others from Burundi.

"It was 10 minutes, but I did not even have a chance to show my potential because my team was strong and we camped in the opponent's half. You can imagine the disappointment when I was let go."

So how did the defender find himself at Homeboyz even after being released?



I returned home after being told I have not made it and even returned the boots to the owner only to find two missed calls from the one who had sent me to the trials," Momanyi answered when asked the above question.

"I explained the situation but was told to go back, and that is how I signed for them and we worked hard to get promotion to the top tier.

"My consistent performance caught the attention of Gor Mahia and I joined them in 2017."

Article continues below

Momanyi also believes the hunger for success made him give his best even when the odds were against him, and there is no shortcuts.

"The journey to the top is always not easy, I remember sharing a room with about 15 players, even getting satisfied was stressful, but we remained focused," he concluded.

"The upcoming players should continue giving their best even when things don't look okay. Giving up is not a solution."