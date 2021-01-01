Momanyi: Gor Mahia defender on his worst and best game this season

The centre-back has not given up on getting a national team call-up for the forthcoming assignments

Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi has revealed he believes their 2-1 loss away to Nzoia Sugar remains his worst game in the ongoing Kenyan domestic season.

K'Ogalo had travelled to Mumias Complex on February 27 hoping to get maximum points but it was not the case.

Gaetan Masha and Moses Mwale were the heroes for the Sugar Millers while Samuel Onyango scored the lone goal for K'Ogalo.

"We had just been knocked out of the continental competition by Napsa Stars and we came into the match hoping to get maximum points," Momanyi told Goal on Friday.

"But it was not the case, as we ended up losing the game. It is not that we played a bad game, we did our best but things were just not working for us.

"The best game we played was away [against Napsa Stars] in the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup. We were on top of the game despite the game ending 2-2 and us getting knocked out of the competition.

"We had faced many challenges prior to the game and the officiating was also wanting. It is the best game we have played this season."

The former Kakamega Homeboyz player has further exuded confidence he will be considered in future Harambee Stars assignments despite the competition in defence.

Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Nahashon Alembi and Michael Kibwage are some of the players who are top of Momanyi in the pecking order.

"To date, I have received four national team call-ups; twice while at Homeboyz and twice with Gor Mahia," he continued.

"All were in the provisional squad; I was also part of the team that won the Cecafa in 2017 in Machakos which I appreciate.

"I am giving my best at club level, hoping to be considered in future assignments. I have what it takes to help the national team."

In the ongoing FKF Premier League campaign, the reigning champions have struggled for consistency.

They have played 14 matches and managed to get seven wins, a draw and six losses.

They have scored 23 goals and conceded 17 and as a result, they are placed seventh on the table.