Momanyi: Gor Mahia defender casts doubt on his future at club

The former Kakamega Homeboyz player reveals he has received offers from three teams but has not yet considered them

defender Charles Momanyi is not sure of his future at the club beyond this season.

The 26-year-old joined K'Ogalo in December 2017, signing a three-year contract with the club.

With the contract set to expire at the end of the year, the former Kakamega center-back is not sure whether he will continue playing for the 18-time league champions or not.

Mapigano stated he will be joining another team if the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side does not settle his dues.

"To be honest my future at the club is bleak, I am not sure whether I will extend my contract," Momanyi told Goal on Monday.

"It has not been easy surviving without pay when you have a family to feed. We are owed a lot of money which I do not know whether we will be paid or not, it will be the key to my extension.

"If the club settles my dues, we can re-negotiate, but is not, my eyes will be elsewhere."

The defender has revealed there are several clubs eyeing his signature, but he does not want to make a decision which he will come to regret.

"About three clubs have contacted me, but I have not promised anything because I also want to know the way forward with Gor Mahia," Momanyi added.

"Every player wants to play in a team which offers a favourable environment, without that, he will not deliver."

Tanzanians David Mapigano and Dickson Ambundo have also asked K'Ogalo to clear their debts before they make a return to the club.

Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu is stranded in the country as the hotel he is staying in refused to continue providing with him services until the club settles the huge bill.

Joash Onyango and Nicholas Kipkirui are other players whose contracts expire at the end of the season and have not committed their future at the club.

Despite their success story on the pitch, Gor Mahia have struggled financially since the departure of their sponsors SportPesa at the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

The club is trying to secure another sponsor before the start of the next campaign.