Molinga: Yanga SC should strive to keep striker for new season – Zahera

The former coach calls on the Jangwani Street giants to make sure they keep the Congolese striker for another season

Mwinyi Zahera has urged Young Africans (Yanga SC) not to release striker David Molinga ahead of the new season.

The Congolese import has been a key player for the Jangwani giants after he was signed by Zahera, who was handling Yanga previously, but he later left leaving Luc Eymael to take over the coaching role.

Zahera has now asked the club to make sure that they don’t do away with the striker when they beef up the squad for the new season.

“Molinga is a top striker, you can rate him alongside Simba SC’s duo – Meddie Kagere and John Bocco – Yanga should do everything to make sure he stays for next season,” Zahera is quoted by Sokaletu.

“When I signed Molinga for Yanga, many people said he will not fit into the squad and will not give the value for his money but if you ask me he proved them wrong.

“The coach only needs to understand what type of a striker is Molinga, how does he like to play, from which angle can he score goals but one thing I know, he can be rated among the best strikers in league.

“I also said Molinga will score many goals if given the chance because the more he plays the more the coach will know if he is a good player or not, and the problem was the coach decided to bench him on many occasions and as such he did not get the chance to showcase his talent, the coach should just understand him and the chemistry will work easily.”

Molinga has managed 10 goals for Yanga this season with two matches remaining to the season while Simba’s Kagere is topping the scoring chart with 22 goals after he notched a double on Sunday in the team’s 5-1 win against Alliance FC.

Molinga will have the chance to add to his tally when Yanga take on Mtibwa Sugar in their second last league match on Wednesday.

On Saturday, Yanga blew a chance to cement their place in the second position of the 20-team log after securing a 1-1 draw against Mwadui FC.

Yanga are now second on 68 points, two more than third-placed Azam FC, who also dropped vital points in a 1-1 draw against Lipuli FC on Sunday.