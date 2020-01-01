Molinga double not enough to help Yanga SC dislodge Azam FC

The Jangwani Street-based side needed the intervention of the Congolese import to snatch a draw in Dar es Salaam

Young Africans (Yanga SC) squandered the best chance of moving second in the Mainland Premier League table after coming from down to secure a 2-2 draw against Namungo FC in a match played on Wednesday.

The Jangwani Street-based giants came into the match buoyed by Azam FC’s 1-0 defeat against Kagera Sugar and knew a win will see them move second on the 20-team league table.

However, heading into the fixture, Yanga were missing key players among them unsettled Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, injured captain Papy Tshishimbi and Lamine Moro, who was serving his last suspension having been sent off during the 1-1 draw against JKT in Dodoma.

More teams

Yanga coach Luc Eymael opted to bench striker David Molinga, and instead, started Ditram Nchimbi as a lone striker while under-fire Ivorian forward Gnamien Yikpe was dropped from the squad altogether, just a few days after fans called for his sacking owing to poor performances.

Namungo took advantage of Yanga’s problems to take the lead in the 52nd minute when Charles Manyama powered home from a corner kick. The Yanga defence was caught napping as the towering Manyama jumped highest from an unmarked position to beat keeper Metacha Mnata.

Manyama then grabbed the second goal in emphatic style, the powerful striker snatched the ball from a Yanga defender, dribbled past two players before unleashing a left-foot effort that beat Mnata all the way.

However, the introduction of Molinga bore fruit for Yanga as the Congolese import grabbed two quick goals with 10 minutes remaining to the final whistle and help his side snatch a point from the fixture.

Yanga have now managed a single win – a 1-0 result against Mwadui FC, since the league returned on June 13. The other matches have ended in draws, 1-1 against JKT Tanzania, 0-0 against Azam, and now 2-2 against Namungo.

In other matches played on Wednesday, champions Simba SC are now a win away from being crowned again after they beat Mbeya City 2-0.

Captain John Bocco was the team’s hero notching a double, the opener coming in the sixth minute with the hosts struggling to contain the giants but were unlucky not to concede another goal until the second half.

Article continues below

Bocco earned his brace in the 54th minute to help Wekundu wa Msimbazi record not only a win but also a clean sheet in Mbeya. The victory saw Simba add their tally to 78 points after playing 31 matches.

Mbeya City will remain in position 18 on the 20-team table with 30 points from the same number of matches. Mbeya are not completely out of the relegation zone given the 19th-placed Mbao FC have four fewer points.

Azam's bid to keep second place received a big blow after they lost 1-0 to Kagera Sugar while Alliance FC and Polisi Tanzania fought to share points in their respective tie from a 1-1 scoreline.