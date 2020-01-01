Molinga: Congolese striker reveals he is leaving Yanga SC

The forward is unhappy with the way he has been treated by the fans at the club

Yanga SC forward David Molinga has confirmed he will not be part of the team for the 2020/21 season.

The Congolese striker has been under immense pressure from the fans who feel he is struggling to lead Wananchi's attacking front.

The striker believes he answered his doubters with a brace as Yanga came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Namungo a fortnight ago.

"I am leaving after the completion of the current campaign, [Yanga] can sign better strikers than me," Molinga said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"The fans should also stop shouting to players and giving abusive remarks as they did against me.

"The goals I scored against Namungo were enough to silence those fans who have been mocking me. I was amazed to see them asking for forgiveness from me.

"However, I want to state that I have no problem with them and I have unconditionally forgiven them. But the words they uttered hurt me, they wronged me."

The forward went on to state he has not been given enough time to prove his worth.

"I needed to play consistently, and by doing so I would score 15 or more goals," Molinga continued.

"Others have been given more playing time but they have not matched me in terms of goals. Now imagine, if I was given let us say five matches in a row, how many goals would I have?"

Molinga has also revealed his feelings after scoring twice against fourth-placed Namungo to earn his team a point.

"I was overexcited and my emotions got the better of me which is why I did not celebrate with my colleagues. It was also a message to the fans when I pointed at the back of my jersey, I wanted them to know Molinga does not fluke," he added.

"My actions were targeting those fans who were not satisfied with my services. ironically, I found them waiting for me outside our changing room with congratulatory messages, but I felt they were not honest."

Earlier reports suggested the Jangwani-based side are contemplating extending Molinga's stay beyond this season.