Mokua: Why Nzoia Sugar chose Godfrey Oduor as new head coach

Oduor's first match in charge will be the Sugar Millers home game against Western Stima in midweek

chairman Yappets Mokua has explained why they settled on Godfrey ‘Solo’ Oduor as their new head coach.

Oduor was appointed to take charge of the club after Nicholas Muyoti left to join rivals Kakamega in mid-season.

Before his appointment, Edwin Sifuma oversaw the team on an interim basis. Mokua said they had a shortlist of individuals they wanted to appoint at first but they were not available.

The chairman revealed that AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma and Bungoma Super Stars head coach Ibrahim Shikanda were all approached but they declined their offers.

“We approached a number of coaches that we had shortlisted but none of them was available then and we decided that our next stop was Oduor’s door," Mokua told Goal in an exclusive interview.

"Gladly he accepted our approach and we are ready to work with him. He has incredible credentials having handled the national junior team and Kibera Black Stars.”

Mokua describes Oduor as a proven coach who can work well with Nzoia Sugar given his background of working with teams that lack enough resources.

“If you look at what he did at Kibera Black Stars, it is quite a good job considering the financial constraints in that club.

"That environment is not far from what we operate in, we also face such financial problems and that means Oduor will take the slightest of time to gel with our players and adapt to the environment.”

“Oduor is also a young lad and we hope he is going to work well with our young squad. I have no doubts that he will help the youngsters grow tremendously in their careers,” added Mokua.

Oduor's first match in charge will be against at Sudi Stadium on April 24.