Mokua: Nzoia Sugar chairman lauds Mwendwa for nurturing talent

The Sugar Millers boss insists Kenyan football has made great strides for the last four years under the regime of the FKF boss

chairman Yappets Mokua believes Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has done a lot to nurture talent in the country.

Mwendwa took over the mantle of the FKF four years ago and with the federation gearing up for another poll – with Mwendwa seeking another term in office - the Sugar Millers boss insists he brought better changes to Kenyan football than the previous regime.

“The new regime under [Mwendwa] has done a tremendous job,” Mokua told Goal on Tuesday. “They have raised the bar in Kenyan football over the last four years, and have done much better than the previous regime.

“We have seen age-group games and creation of age-group teams such as Kenya U23 and Kenya U16 that has helped nurture young talent.

“You can simply not compare what Mwendwa and his team have done with what the previous regime did, I don’t think it is comparable.”

Mokua also applauded the federation for putting more emphasis on junior teams despite tough economic times.

“We have also seen the creation of junior teams in clubs despite the current hard financial times in the country, this only goes to show the current regime's intentions to elevate Kenyan football in the country,” Mokua continued.

The federation actualised the National Center of Excellence which brought together 30 young players under the age of 15, on a homeschooling program.

The boys made their debut in the 2019 Mediterranean International Cup in , where they bowed out in the last eight of the Consolation Stage.

They also took part in the Cecafa U15 tournament in Eritrea where they lost to in the final stage.

Mwendwa is facing stiff opposition in his bid for another term in charge with four aspirants fighting to unseat him.

Former FKF boss Sam Nyamweya is leading the race to win the seat alongside CEO Omondi Aduda, ex-Vihiga governor Moses Akaranga and former FKF NEC member for Coast Twaha Mbarak.

The election exercise has been cancelled twice by a local court but is now planned to be held after the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

Mwendwa and his team are currently in office awaiting the new date for elections.