Mokoena: Kaizer Chiefs target 'won’t be first player to leave SuperSport United' - Tembo

SuperSport United head coach Kaitano Tembo says he is unfazed by the possibility of losing Teboho Mokoena, who has keen admirers at both Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Bafana Bafana international attracted interest from the two PSL heavyweights during the last transfer window, but Matsatsantsa managed to retain his services coming into the current season.

Chiefs and Sundowns could make their move for Mokoena during the upcoming January transfer window as he has been able to carry his good form from last season into the current campaign.

Tembo, who is a former SuperSport academy coach, pointed out that they have started grooming a few youngsters to take over from Mokoena at the Tshwane giants.

“If he [Mokoena] leaves, he won’t be the first player to leave SuperSport. Players have been leaving and we still had replacements and he’s no different. We will bring in a few youngsters who’re already training with the first team,’’ said Tembo on Sowetan.

“On the bench [against Chiefs on Sunday] we had Thalente Mbatha, he’s another midfielder as well [he’s 21 years old]. There’s also Selaelo Rasebotja (20)… another midfielder who plays for our Diski team.

"Those are players which we are looking at giving game time to prepare them for next season, so it’s not really a concern for us.”

SuperSport have one of the best football academies in the country having produced quality players such as Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Ronwen Williams, and many others.

The Zimbabwean mentor insisted that Mokoena should be allowed to stay focused as he believes that talk of him possibly leaving SuperSport for a bigger club could distract him.

Article continues below

“For now, we’ve got to focus on this season, that’s very important. As much as we’re thinking about it [the prospect of losing Mokoena]," he added.

"At the same time, it is key to underline that Tebza [Mokoena] is still part of us. We don’t want to be distracted by that [talks of Mokoena’s exit]."

Having established himself as one of the top long-range shooters in the PSL, Mokoena has hit the back of the net twice from midfield in eight league matches this season.