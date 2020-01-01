Mohun Bagan’s Kibu Vicuna - We are close to the title

The Spanish coach wants to go match-by-match in order to achieve their objective of winning the I-League trophy…

are cruising towards their fifth title with an 11-match unbeaten streak in the ongoing campaign.

The Mariners registered a thumping 3-0 win over title aspirants and they now face ninth-placed TRAU FC away from home in their 14th match of the season.

Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna, though, remained cautious despite the team’s flawless form and heaped praise on the opposition team.

“We have a very tough match. TRAU is a good team with good players, especially in attack. We are only concentrating on tomorrow’s game and it is an important game for us. After the match, we will focus on the next game.”

The Spanish coach did not want to be overconfident and suggested that the past performance of the team does not matter at the moment.

“We are feeling very well because we are close to our objective. Our objective since the beginning of the season has been to raise the trophy. We are performing well, in some games we were a little bit lucky and in some games, we played better than the opponent. But the past is history. In football, there is no memory. If we have to succeed, we need to at our best. We have to give our 100 per cent.”

The last time the Green and Maroons travelled to Imphal, they had thrashed 3-0. When asked if the team’s familiarity with conditions will give them an advantage, Vicuna said, “TRAU are a completely different team, with different tactics, different players. It is true that we have played here but if you also compare TRAU’s team from our first phase tie to tomorrow’s match, I think they are going to make six or seven changes.

“We will play for three points. We are not magicians so I don’t know how many points we need. We have to try to get the three points and if we get the three points we will close to our objective.”