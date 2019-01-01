I-League: Jose Antonio Vicuna appointed Mohun Bagan head coach

The 47-year-old has vast coaching experience in Spain and Poland and has been involved with clubs like Legia Warsaw and Osasuna ...

Kolkata giants have announced that Jose Antonio Vicuna will take over as the head coach for the 2019-20 season. The UEFA Pro Licence holder will fill the spot vacated by Khalid Jamil following a disappointing season in the .

The Spaniard has coaching experience in and , where he won the Polish League and Polish Cup in 2012-2013 as part of Legia Warsaw coaching staff.

Following his Legia Warsaw stint, he joined club Osasuna as an assistant manager and stayed there for just over half a season.

Later, Vicuna returned to Poland to win the Polish Super Cup 2015-16 as the assistant manager of Lech Poznan. Ultimately, he took up the role of Wisla Plock’s head coach. After a rather forgettable outing, the 47-year-old has joined Mohun Bagan on a one-year contract.

Vicuna has worked with some high-profile names in European football like Raul Garcia, Cesar Azpilicueta. Nacho Monreal and Javi Martinez.

Mohun Bagan directors Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta welcomed the Spaniard to the club.

“We have spoken with Kibu and he is happy and excited about the challenges of coaching in Mohun Bagan," the directors said in a statement.

“Kibu has the ability, knowledge and experience. He promotes young players and has a style and a way of working similar to ours. He has a philosophy of the game that is very much like Mohun Bagan’s philosophy and is a hard worker. Also, he is passionate about applying advanced technology to both training and matches.”