Mohammed: Yanga SC won't sign ex-Gor Mahia star – Eymael

The Belgian coach rubbishes reports linking the Tanzanian giants to the ex-K’Ogalo captain from Nkana FC of Zambia

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Luc Eymael has come out to clarify they are not signing former defender Musa Mohammed.

On Wednesday, the Kenyan international told Goal he had opened talks with the Tanzanian record champions over a potential move in the next transfer window.

Rumours over the past couple of days had linked Mohammed with a potential move to Yanga and in an interview with Goal, the player confirmed his agent is currently engaged with the club.

More teams

"Yanga are still negotiating with my agent and so we can just wait and see how the talks will proceed. It is just my hope everything will turn positive," Mohammed told Goal.

However, when reached for comment, Eymael, who also handled Gor Mahia rivals AFC in , has categorically rubbished the transfer news terming them as “rumours.”

“It is not true,” Eymael told Goal when asked about the transfer. “Those are just rumours from his agent and there is nothing like that, it will not happen.”

The central defender is currently playing for Nkana FC, which is home to other Kenyan stars including former AFC Leopards captain Duncan Otieno, former Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava and Duke Abuya, who joined in January 2020.

Article continues below

Mohammed's contract with the Zambian Super League outfit is expected to end in June this year.

Should he ditch the Kitwe-based club and join the Wananchi, the former Gor Mahia and Kenyan Premier League ( )-winning captain will be playing for the fourth club in his career.

Mohammed featured for K'Ogalo from 2010 to 2017 before moving to Albania for a short stint with KF Tirana. When he ended his contract with the European club, he returned home before moving to Zambia in 2018.