Mohammed Omar: Nyamweya lead Kenyans in mourning demise of administrator

The football administrator was among the officials who forced Fifa to call for an all-inclusive election in 2011

’s football fraternity has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of long-serving administrator Mohammed Omar.

Omar, who was a well-known Football Kenya Federation (FKF) official from Mombasa, having served the region for close to a decade and also a Confederation of African Football (Caf) Match Commissioner, passed away on Friday morning in Mombasa.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya has led the football fraternity to mourn his death, terming it as a painful loss to the family and football.

“It is with deep sadness I have learnt the passing on of renown Coast soccer administrator Mohammed Omar who died this morning in Mombasa,” Nyamweya said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

“Omar has diligently served Kenyan soccer as an administrator for over two decades playing a big role in ensuring that the game grows not only in the coastal region but also at the national level.

“He fearlessly fought bad leadership in the sport and was always on the side of the real stakeholders of the sport. His tireless efforts to bring sanity to the game was evident when he played a big role pushing for the management of the game to return to the people after some officials had turned the federation into a limited company.”

Nyamweya continued: “We worked with Omar during my tenure as President of the Football Kenyan Federation and him serving as a NEC member and he was always an honest servant of the game and a team player, always ready to perform his duties at any time.

“His commitment saw him appointed as a Caf Match commissar, a role he played well and promoting the image of the country in the continent.

“His loss is not only painful to the family but to the entire nation as his contribution to football will be sorely missed especially at this time when the game is facing a serious crisis.”

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has also sent his message of condolences to family, friends, and the entire Kenya football fraternity following the death of Omar.

“Football has indeed lost a dedicated hardworking individual who lived and loved the game,” Mwendwa said in a statement obtained by Goal. “May his family and friends find solace during these trying times.”

Omar was among the key people who forced Fifa to agree to compel Football Kenya Limited to conduct all-inclusive elections in 2011.