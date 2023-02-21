'Mohammed Kudus is much better than Antony!' - Man Utd transfer target ranked above 'confused' £85m man by Marco van Basten

Manchester United have seen another raid on Ajax mooted, with Marco van Basten claiming that Mohammed Kudus is “much better than Antony”.

Red Devils spent big on Brazilian forward

Have seen little return on that investment

Now being linked with Ghana international

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League heavyweights splashed out £85 million ($102m) on Brazil international forward Antony during the summer transfer window of 2022, with the South American following former coach Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford. It is now being suggested that Ten Hag will return to Amsterdam for Ghana star Kudus, after seeing him impress in the 2022-23 campaign, and Dutch legend Van Basten believes the talented 22-year-old would represent better business for the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ex-Ajax striker Van Basten has told Ziggo Sport: “I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Antony has his skills, but he is confused with the things he is trying to do! Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He’s more fun to watch play.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kudus started the 2022-23 campaign slowly, with Alfred Schreuder using him sparingly, but he has starred under current Ajax boss Johnny Heitinga and is up to 16 goal involvements through 27 appearances this season.

WHAT NEXT? In contrast to Kudus’ fine form, Antony has faltered after making a record-setting start to his spell at Manchester United, with the 22-year-old recording just five goals and one assist in his 23 outings for the Red Devils.