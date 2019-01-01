Mohammed Kudus instrumental in Nordsjaelland's victory over Aab FC

The fast-rising Ghanaian forward put in a fine display on Friday evening to help the Wild Tigers earn a precious victory

Mohammed Kudus provided an assist for FC Nordsjaelland as they claimed a 3-1 win away to Aab FC in the Danish Superliga.

The Wild Tigers were on a bad patch heading into this match, with just one victory and four losses in their last seven league matches.

However, got off their marks early on, with 19-year old Kudus playing the ball to Mathias Rasmussen in the third minute for the opening goal.

Aab’s Patrick Kristensen put the ball into his own net to make it 2-0 for Nordsjaelland going into the break.

The hosts pulled one back through Kristoffer Pallesen in the 74th minute, but Mikkel Rygaard put the final nail in the coffin in the 90th minute for Flemming Pedersen’s side.

Article continues below

Kudus was the stand out player for Nordsjaelland, having two shots on target, three successful dribbles from five attempts, 45 touches and 19 accurate passes (90.5%), until he was replaced by Tochi Chukuani in the 89th minute.

Other Ghanaians who featured in the encounter were Ibrahim Sadiq and Clinton Antwi. The former – who was booked for simulation, played for 62 minutes before being replaced by Jacob Christensen, while the latter featured for the entire duration at left-back.

The result sees Nordsjaelland sit in sixth place, tied on 28 points with Aab. Their battle to stay in the championship playoff places remains intense with OB and Randers FC just a point behind.