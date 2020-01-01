Mohammed: Gor Mahia prepared me for Nkana FC move

The Harambee Stars defender admits playing for K’Ogalo helped him to secure a transfer to the Zambian league

Kenyan international Musa Mohammed has revealed how playing for in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) prepared him well for a move abroad.

The soft-speaking defender had admitted his ten years at K’Ogalo, during which captained the side for nine, played a key role in his move to sign for Zambian club Nkana FC.

“Gor Mahia is a big team with a huge number of fans who are always pushing you to perform better day by day. If you have played for Gor Mahia you can play for any club anywhere,” Mohammed told reporters on Tuesday.

Mohammed however, took issue with the management style of the Kenyan club, saying Nkana are run in a more professional manner where players are well taken care of.

“The fact is; it is much better playing here in Zambia. The club officials treat players well and everything that you have agreed on, a player is given. In other words, everything is run and managed in a professional manner compared to at Gor Mahia,” Mohammed continued.

Mohammed further said he did not take much time to settle in Zambia because of the huge number of Kenyan players featuring in the league.

Some of the players include Duncan Otieno (Nkana FC), Jesse Were, John Makwatta, Ian Otieno, and David Owino (Zesco United) and keeper Shaban Odhoji of Napsa Stars FC.

“It was easy for me. Before travelling to Zambia, I had been in touch with a number of Kenyan players and they gave me advice on what to expect. By the time I got there, it was easy to settle in quickly,” Mohammed added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed, who also played for Harambee Stars during the 2019 finals in , says he was well motivated with the good preparations the team underwent, which included a high-level training camp in .

“It has left me with a desire to want to go back to the competition next time. The planning for all the matches were excellent and standing toe to toe with established players in the tournament was a big plus for most of us," he revealed.

On the bonuses they received from the Football Federation (FKF), Mohammed said: “I have never received such kind of money while playing for Harambee Stars. It has never happened before and it remains such a big motivation for us to want to go back to the tournament.

“The money helped me to establish myself in many areas and also to complete some projects I had started. My wish is that we can continue to manage our affairs in such a professional manner as it benefits everyone.”