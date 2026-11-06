'You cannot disappear!' – Mohamed Salah speaks out after Trabzonspor streak shattered by Freiburg

Trabzonspor captain Mohamed Salah has urged his team-mates to stand together after their seven-match winning streak came to an end against Freiburg. The Turkish side suffered a 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Conference League, with Salah taking personal responsibility for missed opportunities.
Trabzonspor streak shattered by clinical Freiburg
Trabzonspor captain Mohamed Salah has called for unity after seeing his side's impressive seven-match winning streak snapped in a 1-0 home defeat against Freiburg. Lukas Kubler struck the decisive goal in the 14th minute of Thursday's UEFA Conference League clash, turning home a rebound after Andre Onana parried Junior Adamu's header.
The setback leaves both Trabzonspor and their German visitors level on six points after three matches in the competition.
Salah was at the heart of Trabzonspor's response, forcing saves from Mio Backhaus and seeing a late effort denied in stoppage time as the hosts failed to find an equaliser.
Captain Salah front and center after missed chances
Speaking after the final whistle, Salah refused to shy away from his own performance, fronting up to media alongside team-mate Fabinho. "[Me and Fabinho] both know we weren’t at our best tonight," Salah admitted candidly.
"I had opportunities that I should have taken, and Fabinho knows he could have done better too."
"But that’s football. You cannot disappear when things go wrong. You have to stand together, especially on nights like this," the skipper demanded.
Managers react to tight European contest
Trabzonspor head coach Thomas Reis echoed his captain's thoughts on the game's turning points while looking at the second-half improvement. "We conceded from a simple mistake. My team gave a very good response in the second half. Unfortunately, we ended up on the losing side," Reis noted.
Freiburg boss Julian Schuster praised both the host side's quality and the electric atmosphere inside the stadium.
"Trabzonspor are a high-quality side. They played with great alertness and energy," Schuster stated. "We were very active defensively and played with great aggression... securing these three points was crucial for us."
Trabzonspor turn focus to immediate recovery
Despite seeing more of the ball in the second period, Trabzonspor were ultimately undone by a hesitant opening half-hour and missed opportunities from Paul Onuachu and Ernest Muci.
Reis' side will now look to quickly put the setback behind them as they manage their European and domestic workload.
"Now we just have to keep going. We have more games ahead of us," Reis concluded as Trabzonspor aim to resume their winning form in the next fixture.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.