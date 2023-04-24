‘Mohamed Salah will be seen as a legend’ – Virgil van Dijk backing 183-goal Liverpool star to get the recognition he deserves

Mohamed Salah will “be seen as a legend” once hanging up his boots, says Virgil van Dijk, with the Liverpool forward deserving of greater recognition.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egyptian forward has become a fans’ favourite at Anfield, with a 183-goal haul for the Reds drawing him level with Robbie Fowler on the club’s all-time scoring chart. He has won a number of prestigious prizes while on Merseyside – including Premier League and Champions League titles alongside three Golden Boots and two PFA Player of the Year awards – but does not always figure in discussions regarding the best players on the planet.

WHAT THEY SAID: Van Dijk expects that to change in time, with the Dutch defender in awe of what a talented club colleague has achieved. The Liverpool centre-half has said of Salah: “Most of the players here have contributed to winning big trophies. Mo will definitely be seen as a legend. He’s such an important player. At a later stage, I think the things he’s done will be appreciated a lot more by the outside world. For us, we appreciate everything he does day in, day out. We see all the hard work that he puts in. He just has to keep it going.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah is already Liverpool’s record goalscorer in the Premier League and has equalled Steven Gerrard’s haul of most strikes for the Reds in European competition.

WHAT NEXT? Salah should continue to rewrite the history books in the years to come, with the 30-year-old frontman having committed to a contract at Liverpool that is due to keep him in his current surroundings until at least the summer of 2025.