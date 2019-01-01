‘Mohamed Salah is lacking confidence’ - Alan Shearer believes Liverpool star is becoming nervous

The Egypt international had a chance to help the Reds claim victory over their local rivals but blew the opportunity

legend Alan Shearer believes ’s star Mohamed Salah is lacking confidence after his below par performance against .

On Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s men were held to a 0-0 draw by the Toffees at the Goodison Park which frustrated their bid for the title as they failed to reclaim the top spot from rivals .

The Reds had a chance to break the deadlock twice through the Egyptian winger but he blew the opportunities .

Sala h, although has tallied 17 league goals this season is yet to match last term’s blistering form where he had already scored more at this stage.

The 26-year-old has only found the back of the net once in his last seven games and the former Magpies striker is of the opinion that the forward is ‘showing a few signs of nerves’.

“Salah seems to be lacking confidence and is showing a few signs of nerves,” Shearer told the Sun.

“And that is really worrying for the Reds at such a crucial time of the season.

“He is not hitting the heights he did last season, when he already had 24 goals in the top-flight at this stage. And this is the year when it actually really matters, with Liverpool going for the title.

“Defenders all know what Salah wants to do now; cut in from the right to shift on to his left foot. And he is also not influencing the big games like he once was.”

Salah will hope to impress when Liverpool play host to in Sunday’s Premier League game.