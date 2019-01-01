Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s doubles give Liverpool slight edge in Premier League title race

The Egypt and Senegal internationals were in blistering forms to help the Reds claim a comfortable victory at Anfield

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored two goals each in 's 5-0 demolition of as they retained their spot at the summit of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men raced into the lead through a quick goal from Naby Keita after an assist from Salah.

Mane doubled the lead in the in the 23rd minutes while Salah added the second moments before the half-time break.

The international completed his brace in the 66th minute while Salah scored his second goal in the game with seven minutes left to play.

The victory helped the Reds continue their charge for the Premier League title as they lead the table with two points ahead of their closest contestant , who have a game at hand.

Salah now leads the Premier League top scorer chart with 21 goals while Mane is second with 20 goals.

Both players will hope to replicate the electrifying performances with Senegal and in the 2019 in the summer.

The Terenga Lions are in Group C along with , and while , host of the tournament will compete in Goup A alongside DR Congo, and Zimbabwe.