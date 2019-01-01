Mohamed Camara honoured to lead Guinea U17 to historic Afcon feat

The Junior Sylis handler also heaped praises on the Golden Eaglets and their tactician Manu Garba

Mohamed Camara is honoured after becoming the first coach to lead a Guinea U17 side to the final of a U17 tournament.

In Wednesday's semi-final encounter at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the Junior Sylis held their nerve to defeat 10-9 in an enthralling penalty shootout, after playing out a 0-0 draw in regular time.

Heading into the tie, the Golden Eaglets were clear favourites after heading into the play-offs unbeaten. But Camara's side dominated proceedings, and were prolific from 12 yards out to seal a ticket to the final of the competition for the first time.

“I would like to thank my media for putting a lot of pressure on me and of course I lost my voice, you'd understand why because I'm making history,” Camara told media.

“It's the first time Guinea is playing a final of Afcon U17. That's why I lost my voice I'm very happy and Nigeria of course also deserve to win.”

Camara was particularly happy to have defeated a side of the calibre of Nigeria, who he described as ‘mighty’.

He also reserved praise for their coach Manu Garba, who won the U17 World Cup in 2013, and in 2015, lifted the U20 Afcon.

Article continues below

“[I'm happy] especially winning against a mighty team like Nigeria with such a great coach, with great experience. He proved himself in 2013," Camara added.

“For me, it's a great day, a great honour I'm very happy and I'm very satisfied.”

Guinea will take on in the final of the competition while Nigeria will try to restore some pride, tackling Angola in the third place and fourth place play-off.