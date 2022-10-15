Moffi blow for Lorient and Nigeria after ankle injury in draw against Balogun's Reims

Terem Moffi is a doubt for Nigeria's friendlies following an ankle injury as Lorient recorded a 0-0 draw with Reims in Saturday’s Ligue 1 outing.

Moffi pulled out after 26 minutes

Extent of injury unknown

Agbadou and Lopy sent off

WHAT HAPPENED? Having bagged a brace last time out against Brest, the Nigerian was named in the Merlucciidaes’ starting lineup against the Red and Whites. Sadly, he could only play for 25 minutes after picking an ankle knock following a challenge from Julien Ponceau. He was subsequently replaced by Ibrahima Kone as the keenly contested fixture ended on a no winner, no vanquished note inside Stade du Moustoir.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Prior to this encounter, the 23-year-old forward had scored eight goals for Lorient and hoped to add to his goal tally in the ongoing campaign. Should this setback keep him on the sidelines for weeks, he could miss Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies against Costa Rica and Portugal. For his Ligue 1 outfit, he will be missing in action as Regis Le Bris’ side continues to chase their maiden French top-flight triumph.

On a broader scale, this result stopped Lorient from moving to the summit of the Ligue 1 log temporarily pending the outcome of Sunday’s showdown between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Marseille at Parc des Princes.

AND WHAT IS MORE? While Moffi’s compatriot Innocent Bonnke was an unused substitute for Lorient, Folarin Balogun played from start to finish for Reims but could not get the job done. Unfortunately for the visitors, they were reduced to nine men following the expulsion of Cote d’Ivoire’s Emmanuel Agbadou and Senegal international Dion Lopy.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Moffi's father, Leo, was a professional footballer in Nigeria who played as a goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOFFI? Although the extent of the striker’s injury is unknown, he is expected to sit out of action to return to full fitness. Unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, Lorient will face Troyes on October 23.