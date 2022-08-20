Modric leads the way! Real Madrid cruise past Celta Vigo to maintain winning start

- Aspas penalty cancelled out Benzema spot kick
- Modric worldie restored Madrid's advantage
- Vinicius Jr and Valverde wrapped up the win for Los Blancos
WHAT HAPPENED? Following the converted penalties from Karim Benzema and Iago Aspas, Real Madrid were just far too strong for Celta Vigo. Luka Modric restored his side's one-goal lead with a brilliant curled effort from 25 yards. Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde added a counter-attacking goal apiece before Eden Hazard had a late penalty saved.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having battled with Celta for much of the first half, the second half just highlighted how good Carlo Ancelotti's look again this season. Los Blancos returned to the top of La Liga for at least the evening and will be expecting to continue their 100% record when they travel to Catalonia to face Espanyol next weekend.
ALL EYES ON: Aurelien Tchouameni looked very assured in front of the Real Madrid defence. The Frenchman looks set to be the heir to the throne left vacant by Casemiro and certainly didn't look out of place. He did everything that we had come to expect of his predecessor: break up play, dribble past players and pass effectively.
THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? Of the 33 goals Modric has scored for Real Madrid in La Liga, more than half (54.6%) have come from outside the penalty area.
WHAT'S THE VIBE?
Benzema is wasting no time in defending his Pichichi crown.
Karim Benzema is picking up where he left off last season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9flxwqA09n— GOAL (@goal) August 20, 2022
You're certainly not the only one thinking it, Phil.
Luka Modric is a joke.— Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) August 20, 2022
Vinicius has been in scarily good form over the last 12 months.
Vinicius Jr. has got the taste for goals 😋 pic.twitter.com/zi0zwFEfrp— GOAL (@goal) August 20, 2022
However, Eden Hazard is still having a torrid time of it in Madrid.
Feel sorry for Eden Hazard at this point. He hasn't scored a La Liga goal since May 2021, Benzema hands him a chance to change that from the spot with five minutes left against Celta and he misses it.— Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) August 20, 2022
What a woeful time he's had of it in Madrid.
WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The key for Real Madrid going forward is to continue the strong start to the season. With the strength of Barcelona and Atletico below them, they probably can't afford to drop the same amount of points as they did last season. Repeats of performances like this one against Celta will stand them in excellent stead as they look to defend their crown.