Mobara: AmaZulu FC sign ex-Orlando Pirates star and South Sudan international

AmaZulu have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Abbubaker Mobara from Cape Town City and striker Abraham Majok from Cyprus.

Mobara will be reunited with Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy whom he previously played under at City.

The South Africa international defender has followed McCarthy to AmaZulu.

Another new signing Majok arrives in the PSL from Cypriot top division side PAEEK.

Records, however, show that Kenya-born Majok struggled to play in Cyprus.

He holds Australian citizenship and has previously played for the Australia Under-23 side but has agreed to switch allegiance to South Sudan.

Majok has also formerly played in the Australian A-League for Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners.

“Join us in welcoming our newest members to the Usuthu family,” AmaZulu confirmed the new signings on social media.

“Former Citizen defender, Abbubaker Mobara, and Abraham Majok from PAEEK. We are excited to have you both join the team, and can’t wait to see you bring all the magic on the field of play.”

CONFIRMED



Join us in welcoming our newest members to the Usuthu family. Former Citizen defender, Abbubaker Mobara and Abraham Majok from Paeek (Australian Club). We are excited to have you both join the team, and can’t wait to see you bring all the magic on the filled of play⚽ pic.twitter.com/ki2I1yiLR0 — AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) January 27, 2022

Mobara will be reunited with some of the AmaZulu players he has previously shared the dressing room with at Bafana Bafana level as well as at his former clubs including Pirates.

A versatile player, he can play as a centre-back, left-back and central midfielder.

But it will be a fresh start for Majok who will start by trying to adapt to Premier Soccer League football.

After a one-month break, AmaZulu will resume their season with a trip to Orlando Pirates and Mobara could be selected to face his former club on February 6.

Then five days later, Usuthu travel to Morocco to face Raja Casablanca in their Caf Champions League Group B opener.

Article continues below

After that, McCarthy leads his charges to a PSL game at home against TS Galaxy on February 16.

McCarthy’s men are currently fifth on the PSL standings with 17 points fewer than log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.