Mnguto: TPLB sets date to hand Simba SC league trophy

The league managers now say they can only give the new champions their trophy at the end of the season

Premier League Board (TPLB) has outlined their plans to crown giants Simba SC.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi will be declared the champions for the 2019-20 season if they beat Tanzania Prisons in their next Mainland Premier League match on Sunday.

Simba have already amassed 78 points from 32 matches and are on the verge of clinching a third straight league title if they get a win against Prisons in Mbeya.

According to TPLB chairman Steven Mnguto they have already outlined plans to fete the new champions and they will not have the trophy at Sokoine in Mbeya on Sunday where they play against Tanzania Prisons.

“Our plans, for now, is to fete Simba during their last league match and as such we will not have the trophy in Mbeya on Sunday because we will not give it to them,” Mnguto is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We have not talked to Simba on how they want it done, but that is our plan as TPLB. We can only be able to hand over the trophy to them at the final game, and remember they will now keep the trophy for good having won it in the past two seasons.”

Simba CEO Senzo Mazingisa also said they will meet as an executive to decide when to be handed the trophy from league managers.

“We will meet as an office to discuss the matter, we might as well have to wait for the final league match to be handed the trophy, I don’t have a problem with that.

“But we must make a decision as Simba as not Mazingisa, we have to decide what we think will be good for the club and the fans and soon we will have the date we prefer for the trophy ceremony.”

Meanwhile, Simba’s fitness coach Adel Zrane says he is impressed with the work rate of winger Shiza Kichuya, who is coming back from injury.

Kichuya joined Simba from and has struggled to claim a starting role in the club.

Zrane has now said the player is looking fit and ready to play after warming the bench for a long period.