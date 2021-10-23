Mngqithi encourages AmaZulu: TP Mazembe fans act as if they will kill you but they are friendly

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has tipped AmaZulu on how to overcome scary threats in Lubumbashi ahead of the latter team's Caf Champions League second preliminary round encounter against TP Mazembe on Saturday.

Mngqithi discussed the conditions in DR Congo's southeasternmost town as they encountered it when they were there to play TP Mazembe in their previous Champions League campaign.

Scary threats

"The first trip that we took to Lubumbashi and played against TP Mazembe, the environment can look very hostile if you are not aware of what is really happening," Mngqithi told the club's media department.

"The supporters are very intimidating. Your trip to the stadium is very scary because you always ask yourself, 'Are we going to come out of here?' The supporters are even showing you that they are going to cut your neck, that they are going to score three goals and it is like culture within the small town.

"They make sure that you are as intimidated as ever. But when you have been there, you start to realise these people are very friendly. Maybe they are just scaring you because immediately after you beat them or you perform very well, they are always very friendly and nice after the match.

"It is important for AmaZulu to understand that because it can get into your head when you are going there for the first time. Even the roads are not giving you an indication that after the match you will be having an easier ride coming out of the Lubumbashi township.

"It becomes very difficult even for players. It may look like, 'hey guys, we may better not win this match because it looks like we may not come out of the stadium'. But the truth of the matter is that they are very friendly people. It is just that they always want to scare you before the match.

"After the match, it is always a different story."

Mngqithi, however, believes the Premier Soccer League side, under Benni McCarthy, can perform against the former Champions League winners.

"So, if AmaZulu can understand that, I think it would help them because when we went there for the first time, we were not aware and it was a very scary situation. That time, the stadium was open and it was packed to capacity," he concluded.

"I believe AmaZulu have the capacity to come out with the result because Benni has done a good job."