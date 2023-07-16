MLS announces Sergio Busquets' transfer to Inter Miami with photo of his ex-Spain team-mate Alvaro Arbeloa lifting World Cup in embarrassing social media gaffe

MLS made an embarrassing gaffe when confirming Sergio Busquets' Inter Miami arrival as they posted a photo of his ex-Spain team-mate Alvaro Arbeloa.

MLS make huge gaffe in Busquets announcement

Alvaro Arbeloa photo used by mistake

Busquets has joined Inter Miami until 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? Instead of tweeting a photo of former Barcelona man Busquets, the official MLS Twitter account accidently posted a photo of Arbeloa kissing the World Cup trophy in 2010. The original post was eventually deleted and replaced with one of Busquets from Spain's glorious night in South Africa, but naturally, social media users jumped on the incident.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following former Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi to Miami, Busquets is one of the greatest players to make the move to MLS. However, that didn't stop him from being mistaken for his former international team-mate in an error that the league might find difficult to live down.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUSQUETS?: The 35-year-old midfielder has penned a deal with Inter Miami until 2025, and could soon be joined by two more former Barcelona team-mates in the form of Jordi Alba and Andres Iniesta. With Inter Miami's next MLS game not until August 21, Busquets and Messi could make their debuts against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.