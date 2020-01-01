Mkwasa warns Simba SC: Yanga SC will come tops in Tanzania derby

The interim coach fires a warning shot to their rivals as they prepare to face off in the first derby of the season on Saturday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) caretaker coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa has fired a verbal warning to Simba SC, saying they are a normal side that can easily be defeated.

The two Tanzanian giants will face off in the first derby of the Mainland Premier League on Saturday with Simba sitting at the top of the table.

And despite Simba having won the last derby – 1-0 – courtesy of a Meddie Kagere strike, Mkwasa is confident Yanga have what it takes to beat their old nemesis to the bragging rights.

“Let me assure Yanga fans wherever they are not to be afraid about Simba because they are just a normal team like any other club in the league and they can easily be defeated,” Mkwasa is quoted by Daily News.

“We will do whatever necessary to win on the day.”

As usual, Yanga have opted to camp outside Dar es Salaam and this time they will settle in Zanzibar, seeking maximum focus to prepare for the crunch battle.

Simba on the other hand, have resolved to stick to Dar es Salaam and for the first time, they will settle at their ‘ MO’ Simba Bunju Arena. Simba moved to camp immediately after the match against Ndanda FC.

Simba's management, under CEO Senzo Mazingiza, said in a press conference everything was in order and the team is ready for the derby clash.

Speaking about the derby, Mazingiza said they respect their rivals Yanga and expect a good match on Saturday, which will kick-off at 17:00.

In another development, Dar es Salaam Regional Special Zone Police Commander, Lazaro Mambosasa has said tight security will be mounted before, during and after the match and warned errant fans to desist from violence, otherwise, they will face the music.

“Special police zone will ensure that peace is maintained at the venue to make sure that there won’t be any violations of peace before, during and after the match,” Mambosasa told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The police commander welcomed all football lovers in the country to the 60,000-capacity stadium but observed unfriendly acts of throwing stones, water bottles and other objects as well as gate crushing won’t be tolerated by the law enforcing organ.