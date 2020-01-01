Mkude: Boost for Simba SC as star is cleared to face Azam FC in FA Cup

The Taifa Stars playmaker has now been cleared by authorities to face the ‘Ice-Cream Makers’ in the domestic Cup contest

Simba SC have received a huge boost with the return of midfielder Jonas Mkude to face Azam FC in the quarter-finals of the on Wednesday.

The Taifa Stars player has missed Simba matches since the Mainland Premier League resumed on June 13 owing to injury but after recovering he was further forced to sit out two matches because of a suspension he was serving.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi have now confirmed Mkude is available to face Azam after being cleared by the Football Federation (TFF).

“Mkude is now available and the coach can use him against Azam if he wants, after serving his two-match ban,” the club confirmed on their official website.

In the absence of Mkude, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck preferred to use either Said Ndemla, Gerson Fraga, and Mzamiru Yassin in his position.

Vandenbroeck has also revealed he has a fit squad to pick from despite playing two away matches against Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya City last weekend.

“We have a squad without injuries, everyone is looking good and ready to go, I know it will not be an easy task since Azam are keen to get a continental ticket but I can assure you the boys are ready to get a win and advance.”

Simba keeper Aishi Manula has also stressed the importance of winning a double this season stating their target is also to carry the domestic cup.

“Our main aim is to make sure we seal a double this season and the FA Cup is a trophy we all want to win, we are fighting to win the trophy and I am sure we will beat Azam.”

Meanwhile, Simba captain John Bocco is very optimistic about going past Azam.

“We know the game will be difficult because Azam are also keen to win the trophy, but what I can assure you is that we are also prepared for the battle, we have good news because we don’t have injuries so the coach can pick the best squad he wants for the match.

“We will strive to win the game, we want our fans to come and support us, we are ready to give them a smile and something to celebrate about.”

On Tuesday, Young Africans (Yanga SC), and Namungo FC made it to the last four of the completion after winning their respective matches.

Yanga beat Kagera Sugar 2-1 while Namungo edged out Alliance FC 2-0.