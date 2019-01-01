Mkhitaryan set for Roma move as Arsenal hold talks over loan deal

The former Manchester United winger is closing in on a transfer to Italy while Shkodran Mustafi may also leave north London on Monday

are in talks with over a loan move for midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the European transfer window prepares to close.

Mkhitaryan has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium this season following the arrivals of Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos.

Reiss Nelson's return from his loan spell at and the emergence of Joe Willock have created further competition in attacking midfield roles, and as such Mkhitaryan faces watching much of the campaign from the Emirates Stadium sidelines.

But Goal can now confirm that the Giallorossi are aiming to bring the Armenia international to Stadio Olimpico before the 9pm BST (4pm ET) transfer deadline for clubs, with Roma set to pay a loan fee and contribute a significant amount towards Mkhitaryan's £180,000-per-week wages. There is no option to buy included within the package.

Arsenal see the deal as beneficial both for the player, who will earn more regular game time, and their own youngsters such as Nelson and summer signing Gabriel Martinelli as they will now earn more minutes in the first team.

Mkhitaryan has struggled for consistency since joining the Gunners in January 2018 as part of the swap deal that saw Alexis Sanchez join .

In total Mkhitaryan has made 59 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals and laying on 13 assists.

Three of those appearances have come this season, though he has not started since Unai Emery's side's opening weekend victory over Newcastle.

Should he complete his move to Paulo Fonseca's side he will become Roma's second loan signing from the Premier League in a matter of days following the arrival of Chris Smalling from Manchester United on Friday.

Mkhitaryan may not be the only departure from Arsenal on Monday, with a move for defender Shkodran Mustafi still possible.

Emery has made it clear that the Germany international is not in his plans and is free to find a new club, but with just hours left of the window, he remains in north London.

Roma are one of the clubs who have previously been linked with Mustafi, though their search for a centre-back is thought to be over following the arrival of Smalling.

Clubs around the continent have until the end of the day to add reinforcements to their squad, meaning Mustafi could yet join a team in , or , as well as Serie A.