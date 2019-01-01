Mixed injury report for Bandari as they take on Kariobangi Sharks

One player could return for the Dockers but another four are sidelined due to various fitness issues

has received another injury boost ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) clash with .

Ugandan defender Fred Nkata returned to training and will be fit for selection for Bernard Mwalala's team to face the ‘Slum Boys’ on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Wilberforce Lugogo has returned to full training since his injury during the Super Cup in against Simba Sports Club, but he is not fit enough to face Sharks.

“Nkata has returned to the team and is in contention to start in our match against Kariobangi Sharks and Nicholas Meja has also been training but he might not be in the starting XI or on the bench," a source close to the club told Goal.

“Other players deemed not ready for action now includes Swalleh Chacha who was suffering from Malaria and Bernard Odhiambo. Our second goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor will also be missing and he together with Odhiambo will be possibly undergoing surgeries."

Chacha, alongside Keegan Ndemi, Dennis Wagige, and Hassan Iddi was promoted to the senior team from the Bandari Academy last year, while Meja arrived from Nakumatt together with Joshua Oyoo and Boniface Akenga.

Meja, prior to the injury, had established himself as one of the regular players for the Dockers since his arrival, unlike his fellow signings last season.

Bandari won the previous contest with a sole goal that was scored by Mwama Yema.