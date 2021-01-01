Mitima reveals how he settled at Sofapaka despite 'rough, frustrating' early days

The defender has established himself as a first-teamer at the former league champions and hopes to build his career even better

Sofapaka defender Isaac Mitima has revealed what helped him settle at the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side despite a frustrating beginning.

Mitima was signed before the season began and has gone on to become one of the regular players of Batoto ba Mungu but he admits he faced a rough starting point at the club.

“My early days were rough and frustrating to an extent but I am glad I have been able to settle down quite well," Mitima told the club's website. "I am a friendly person and I love making new friends and fans too. This has helped me big time in settling at the club."



The Rwandan also spoke about his first FKF Premier League game before suffering an injury that ruled him out for a while thereafter.

“Honestly, I felt so good on my debut against Western Stima in our second game of the season. Unfortunately, my happiness would be cut short going out injured," he added.

"Upon my recovery, I found it hard to break into the first team, a fact that left me frustrated but since my return against Nzoia Sugar, the story has been different. I have played in all competitions and I feel so happy, my confidence level is high and so is my performance.”

The star is hopeful his move to Sofapaka will help him build his career and finally become a regular star for the national side, Amavubi.

"I joined the club so that I can further my career, Sofapaka is a big club that will add value to my curriculum vitae as a player. The urge to have regular playing time in a competitive league made it easier for me to join the club," Mitima stated.



"It’s every player's dream to don the yellow and blue colours of the national team and so I am not an exemption. I am working hard towards the senior team though and proud to have turned out for the U20 side on five occasions.

Mitima also narrated his achievement while playing for the junior sides in his native country Rwanda before he was signed by Batoto ba Mungu.

“I joined APR academy where I was named the team’s captain," he concluded. "It’s during the one-year stint that I was able to lead my side to win the second division trophy, a feat that earned me a promotion to the senior team.

"After six months with the senior team, I joined Police FC on loan before finally finding my way to Sofapaka Football Club.”

The defender also revealed he received a lot of offers while he was still a student in high school given his abilities.