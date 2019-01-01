Missing Kenyan boy who featured in Mkhitaryan’s video at AS Roma is found

The Italian side had begun a social media campaign in July, which was aimed towards raising awareness for missing children

A Kenyan boy who featured in Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s announcement at AS has been located and returned to his family.

The boy was pictured next to Mkhitaryan's unveiling video in the club's posts following the Armenian wide man’s loan switch from .

According to BBC Sports, the new development comes after a girl from London was found when she appeared next to the side's new signing, defender Mert Cetin.

🛑Brilliant news!



A 13-year-old Kenyan boy featured in the #ASRoma announcement video for @HenrikhMkh has been found safe & reunited with his family.



The club partnered with the amazing @missingchild_ke in July to raise awareness about cases of children missing in 🛑 pic.twitter.com/MMQExRGj5a — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 16, 2019

Roma had announced the signing of Turkish defender Cetin in August, and once again prominently featured the image of a missing individual.

The club launched the campaign in July. Armenia midfielder Mkhitaryan, 30, joined Roma on a season-long loan after a disappointing 18-months at The Emirates.

He scored on his Serie A debut, with his new side beating 4-2 - the same day the Kenyan boy was found.

The three-time Serie A winners have partnered with two missing child charities - the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Telefono Azzurro - for the summer initiative.

It is inspired by rock band Soul Asylum's music video for their 1992 song Runaway Train, which highlighted the faces and names of missing children, similar to those printed on millions of milk cartons in the USA during the 1980s and 90s.