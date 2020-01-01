'Missed chances cost Western Stima vs Chemelil Sugar' - Babu

The youthful coach believes his charges could have won the game against the Sugar Millers if they could have converted the chances created

head coach Babu Salim believes wasted chances are to blame for their 1-1 draw with Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) game played on February 1.

Kevin Omundi opened the scoring for the hosts in the 22nd minute, but a few minutes to the half-time break, Felix Otwoma grabbed the equaliser. The former coach, however, believes the final score does not reflect the real picture on the ground.

"Sometimes when you do not take your chances, you end up dropping the points and it happened against Chemelil Sugar," Babu told Goal on Tuesday.

More teams

"We played well, dictated the tempo and outplayed them at some point, but we did not manage to convert the many chances we created. Concentration lapses allowed them back and we could not manage to get the winning goal."

Article continues below

The tactician admits the 3-1 loss against also affected his team's confidence.

"We had not expected that big loss [against KCB] and it affected our players psychologically. The level of confidence against Chemelil was low, but we be better in our next game," Babu concluded.

The next assignment for the Powermen will be an away game against Wazito FC.