Misconduct lands Kibera Black Stars in hot water with Football Kenya Federation

The FKF Leagues and Competitions Committee found the club guilty of unsporting behaviour

Football Federation (FKF) has fined Kibera Black Stars KES 20,000 for misconduct during their National Super League (NSL) match against Wazito.

The FKF ruled that Kibera Black Stars FC fans attacked Wazito FC and ended up disrupting the match on March 27. Kibera Black Stars won the match 1-0, but that result has now been overturned and the win has been awarded to Wazito.

“That Kibera Black Stars FC have been found guilty of misconduct during the mentioned match against Wazito FC and are hereby fined Kenya Shillings Twenty Thousands (Kshs 20,000). The above amount should be paid to the Football Kenya Federation within Fourteen (14) days from the date of this ruling.” the FKF Leagues & Competitions Committee ruled.

The NSL outfit have also been informed that such an activity will result in harsher punishment in going into the future.

Article continues below

“That the club is hereby warned that severe punishment will be meted out on it if its fans/members and/or supporters will be found guilty of a similar charge in future matches,” the FKF statement continued

Kibera Black Stars have registered just five wins in 28 NSL matches and are 10th on the log.

They will host Modern Coast Rangersin their next at Camp Toyoyo on April 27.