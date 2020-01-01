Miquissone: Simba SC ready to take aim at Ruvu Shooting in league restart

The Mozambican play-maker warned their rivals in the top-flight they will remain a tough team to beat when the league resumes

Simba SC striker Luis Miquissone has stated they will continue from where they left when the face Ruvu Shooting in their first match of the Mainland Premier League on Sunday.

The Tanzanian top-flight is set to resume on Saturday with two matches on the card, Young Africans (Yanga SC) take on Mwadui while Coastal Union will be up against Namungo FC.

The mainland giants were on a good run before the season was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Mozambican player has stated they will come back with the same vigour for the remaining matches.

“We are ready to take on Ruvu Shooting because our main aim still remains, to win the league and also lift the trophy,” Miquissone told the club’s official website.

“We want to get off to a flying start and also keep the form we had before the league was stopped, we have enjoyed training since we resumed and I can assure you we want to win the match [against Ruvu Shooting] with a huge margin.

“We missing a lot playing football during the lockdown period and it is now the chance to entertain our fans again and that is why they should come and support us, we will entertain them, we want them to go home a happy lot and we will make sure they are happy at the final whistle.

“We missed the fans during the lockdown, we play to always entertain them and we will do everything to make sure they are entertained again.”

Meanwhile, Simba have once again sent a passionate appeal to their fans to follow the rules and regulations issued by the government when attending matches.

Simba information officer Haji Manara said: “We want to inform our fans that the Covid-19 virus is still with us and they should adhere to the tough measures put in place by the Ministry of Health when attending matches.

“Starting on Sunday when we play our first match, we want the fans to follow the rules, wear masks when coming to the stadium, wash hands outside the venue, and also make sure they keep a social distance.”

Some of the measures the government wants adhered to include all the players and officials undergoing mandatory Covid-19 tests, while temperature readings should be done under the supervision of medical experts.

The government also wants players and officials travelling in team buses to ensure they sit far enough apart on the way to the stadium.