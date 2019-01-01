Mikel returns as Nwakaeme fires Trabzonspor to Turkish Super Lig summit

The Nigerians played crucial roles in helping the Black Sea Storm climb to the top of the Turkish top-flight table with victory

Former captain John Obi Mikel returned to action for Trabzonspor as Anthony Nwakaeme grabbed a goal and an assist in their 3-0 win over Ankaragucu.

Mikel who recently returned from an injury, played for the duration of the match on Saturday while his compatriot Nwakaeme inspired Unal Karaman's team to the top of the Turkish Super Lig table with his second-half contributions.

Three minutes after the restart, the Nigeria forward assisted Yusuf Sari in doubling the visitors' lead at Eryaman Stadium after Alexander Sorloth's opener.

Nwakaeme later hit the target in the 56th minute for his third goal in his 12th league outing this season.

The 30-year-old was replaced in the 73rd minute but 's Caleb Ekuban and Nigeria's Ogenyi Onazi were not called up for the fixture in Ankara as they continued their recovery from injury.

Trabzonspor sit at the summit of the Turkish Super Lig table with 22 points and they host for their next league game on December 1 after Thursday's Uefa outing against .