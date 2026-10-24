Mikel Arteta slams Arsenal’s ‘terrible’ schedule after Everton win as Bukayo Saka faces up to 12 games out

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Mikel Arteta hit out at Arsenal’s ‘terrible’ schedule after his much-changed side beat Everton 2-0 to draw level with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. The win came less than three days after a draining trip to Munich, and the Gunners are still counting the cost of that game, with Bukayo Saka facing up to 12 matches out with a quad injury.

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Arteta hits out at Arsenal’s ‘terrible’ schedule

Arsenal beat Everton 2-0 on Saturday, with centre-backs Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes both on target, but Arteta was far from happy with the fixture list. His side had travelled to Nottingham Forest last Sunday and drew 2-2 with Bayern Munich on Wednesday night before the 3pm kick-off, and he made five changes as a result.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arteta said: “Yes we’re very happy with the victory, with the performance and with the week, because we were given a terrible schedule. Sunday afternoon, then Wednesday night in Munich, coming here really late on Thursday and having to play again in the Premier League against a really tough opponent on Saturday at 3pm. We have overcome every hurdle, on top of some injuries, and I love the mentality of the team and the quality that we’ve shown today.”

Saka could miss up to 12 games with quad injury

The victory came without Saka, who was forced off inside 10 minutes in Munich after feeling something at the top of his leg. Speaking before the Everton game, having seen the results of the winger’s scan, Arteta said: “I think it will be weeks, the extent of the injury, I think we’re going to have to repeat the scans in a week, ten days to see the extent of that.”

According to football.london, Saka is set to miss at least four games before the November international break, and the latest reports claim he could be out for up to eight weeks, which would rule him out of 12 matches before Christmas.

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Calafiori knock adds to Arsenal’s injury worries

There was a fresh worry late on, as Riccardo Calafiori moved up to the left wing and Noni Madueke dropped in at left-back. Asked about the switch, Arteta said: “Yeah I wasn’t that mad to change those two from their positions. It was because he had a slight issue, we don’t know what it is, it seems to be something very small, but he was cautious about it.”

The timing is unhelpful, with Christos Tzolis also injured, William Saliba still recovering from a back problem, and Madueke and Eberechi Eze the only senior wingers available.

What next for Arsenal?

Arsenal visit Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Tuesday, where Calafiori could be absent, before a trip to Liverpool on November 1.