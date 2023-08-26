'We should have scored seven!' - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal must develop 'over my dead body' attitude after slip up against Fulham

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal must develop an "over my dead body" attitude after their 2-2 draw with Fulham on Saturday.

Gunners dropped points on Saturday

Conceded late on to 10-man Fulham

Arteta says they should have scored seven

WHAT HAPPENED? Arteta was left disappointed by the Gunners' draw with Fulham, insisting that his side could have scored seven goals, given the chances they created. Instead, they fell 1-0 down within a minute due to Andreas Pereira's goal, and fought back to 2-1 thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah. Fulham defender Calvin Bassey was sent off in the 83rd minute, but Joao Palhinha was able to give the 10 men a point at the Emirates.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta told BBC Match of the Day: "Right from the beginning, we gave an incredible goal away. You make life really difficult for yourself. But the team reacted really well. We dominated the game and created countless chances and should have scored five, six, seven goals easily. And when you have done the most difficult thing which is to get back ahead against a team that is well organised, you have to defend your box from one corner. It is the only chance they have and you get punished.

"Yet still you get another two chances and don't score - that is the story of the game. The amount of things we did to merit to win the game comfortably, we end up with one point.

"We have to show another level of commitment and desire and 'over my dead body'. With 10 men, you cannot concede a goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal won their opening two games of the season but now face a difficult run of fixtures that may make this draw feel all the more avoidable.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arteta's side face Manchester United on Sunday, and will then take on Everton before the north London derby against Tottenham.