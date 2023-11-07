Mikel Arteta provides Gabriel Jesus & Martin Odegaard injury updates ahead of Sevilla Champions League clash

Mikel Arteta provided Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard injury updates ahead of Arsenal's Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday.

Arteta provides update on Jesus and Odegaard's injuries

Jesus ruled out of Sevilla

Odegaard remains doubtful

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal manager confirmed that Gabriel Jesus will continue to remain out of action and won't play a part in their upcoming Champions League fixture against Sevilla. Club captain Martin Odegaard's participation, on the other hand, remains uncertain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters ahead of the Sevilla clash, Arteta said, "Gabby (Gabriel Jesus) won’t be fit, with Martin (Odegaard) it is still uncertain, the rest no news so far."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian striker picked up a hamstring injury in the reverse fixture against Sevilla last month and has not taken the field since then. The Sun later reported that Jesus is likely to miss at least three to four weeks of action before he regains full fitness.

The Norwegian missed two out of the club's last three matches after he had felt discomfort ahead of the Sheffield United clash on October 28.

WHAT NEXT? After the former Manchester City star picked up his injury, the Gunners boss had mentioned that he would not put a timeframe on the player's return as he wants him to completely recover from his injury and then return to action.