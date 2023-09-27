'Still puzzled' - Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya questioned by former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman

Former Gunner David Seaman has admitted that he's puzzled by Mikel Arteta's decision to rotate his goalkeepers this season.

Seaman questions Arteta's goalkeeper policy

Ramsdale has lost his place

Raya started in three back-to-back games

WHAT HAPPENED? After starting in the first five games for Arsenal this season, Aaron Ramsdale has found himself on the bench in their last three matches, with David Raya taking place in the starting lineup including for the north London derby.

This decision of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to rotate his goalkeepers has puzzled club legend and former goalkeeper David Seaman who is intrigued to see how the system works in the team's favour.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to the Daily Mail, Seaman said, "What he's doing is what he spoke about. He's making sure they all get game time. We'll have to wait and see how that pans out. Back in my day, I don't know whether I would've liked that as much. I'm sure [Peter] Schmeichel wouldn't have liked it either! But it was different back then, that was 20 years ago. The game's changed and Mikel's trying something new. 'Will it work out? I don't know if I'm honest. I'm still puzzled as to why Aaron was left on the bench.

"It was a strange summer. Aaron did brilliantly last season. He was voted the goalkeeper in the Player's Team of the Season - that's how good he was! Then to come into this season and play five or six games... it must be quite a shock to him. But he's got to handle that. And Mikel's got to handle that and make sure he keeps Aaron happy. It's a situation that they've brought upon themselves because they brought another really experienced goalkeeper in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After handing Raya his debut against Everton on September 17, Arteta himself confirmed that he will take a rotation policy this season where every member of his squad will get enough game time throughout the season.

WHAT NEXT? It will be interesting to see which goalkeeper Arteta prefers in his starting lineup on Wednesday as Arsenal take on Brentford in the Carabao Cup.