Mikel Arteta reveals his unique clothing superstition when Arsenal go on a winning run

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish tactician is a coach that likes to look sharp on the touchline, with there no club tracksuits in his matchday wardrobe. Arteta is a manager that likes to mix substance with style, with the 40-year-old admitting that he will stick with a certain outfit if he feels it brings Arsenal good luck during a positive sequence of results.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta has told The Telegraph: “I am a very methodical, routine person. When we are winning, I don't like to change my clothes, I like to maintain exactly the same jumper, trousers and shoes as before. If we lose, I change to something different.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have been doing plenty of winning this season, with 60 points from 25 games edging them five clear at the top of the table, and Arteta – who was a Gunners captain in his playing days – continues to enjoy every minute of life at Emirates Stadium. He added on filling a demanding role in north London: “They've given me the opportunity to do what I love most, in the club that I absolutely love, respect and admire. I love what I do, every day. So when I have some doubts, or feel pressure, I just come back to that: how do you feel about what you do? And it doesn't get any better than this.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be back in Premier League action on Saturday when playing host to Bournemouth, with Arteta likely to be sporting familiar threads after seeing his side overcome Aston Villa, Leicester and Everton in their last three games.