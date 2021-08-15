Miheso keen to ditch Gor Mahia, in talks with Tusker FC

The winger is not willing to extend his stay with K'Ogalo who have not met his demands before committing to the club further

Gor Mahia forward Clifton Miheso has turned down an offer to extend his contract with the club and is pushing for a move to Tusker FC, Goal can reveal.

Miheso had given an ultimatum that he would only pen a new deal with the local giants if his outstanding arrears in salaries and allowances are settled.

According to a source close to the player, the forward is now keen on a move and is no longer interested in talks with Gor Mahia.

What has been said

"He had tabled his demands and Gor Mahia seem reluctant to meet them and that is why he is in initial talks with Tusker," the source told Goal.

"Miheso is putting his interests first and that is why he is willing to sign for a club that will do all that is possible to meet the demands."

The former Police FC star could be the next player to leave K'Ogalo after Kenneth Muguna joined Tanzanian top-flight Azam FC. Charles Momanyi, Goal understands, is also on his way to Tusker after he ran down his contract with the 19-time Premier League champions.

Should Momanyi and Miheso finally join the Ruaraka club, they could be the latest players to switch loyalties from Gor Mahia to the Brewers. Other players who have made the same moves are George Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng and Humphrey Mieno.

According to a Tusker official who spoke anonymously with Goal, the club's scouts are spread all over the country to identify players that are shining for their respective clubs to negotiate transfer talks.

"We are spread all over looking for local players that we feel will bring something different, up competition and help us be stronger even more," the official said.

"You know the kind of tasks that we will have next season and that demands not only a wide squad but one with players who have got the necessary experience.

"We are keen on defending the league next season should we emerge as winners of the ongoing season, and that means only a broad, well-balanced squad will do us the job.

"We are not keen on overhauling the squad, but we need to strengthen it."

Tusker and KCB - separated only by three points at the top - are engaged in a close title race.