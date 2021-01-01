Miheso: Gor Mahia have been unlucky not to win league matches

The midfielder blames bad luck for their recent poor run of results in the top-flight, which has seen them lose five matches so far

Gor Mahia midfielder Clifton Miheso has claimed the team has been playing well in the FKF Premier League but have been unlucky not to win matches.

The Harambee Stars winger was the star for K’Ogalo as they bounced back to winning ways after they beat promoted side Bidco United 3-1 at Kasarani Annex on Monday.

Miheso was involved in all of the team’s goals, setting up two and notching one as Gor Mahia came from a goal down to win the contest, and the result came after they had suffered a 2-1 defeat against Posta Rangers, which was their fifth defeat of the season.

“We have been very unlucky not to get good results in some of the games we played despite playing well,” Miheso told the club’s official website.

“We have always continued to work hard in training with our coaching staff aiming to always maintain the good performances and our club’s good reputation.

“I believe we can still achieve more but we have to gradually build on what we have at the moment.”

In a previous interview, Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto praised his charges for coming from behind to bag maximum points and promised to use the international break to rectify their mistakes.

“These results are good and give my players confidence moving forward in the upcoming matches,” Vaz Pinto told Nation Sports. “We have just been unlucky in the past games and the only team yet to score from a penalty.

“We will use this break to assess ourselves and come back rejuvenated to continue winning.”

Bidco United took an 11th-minute lead when the former Nakumatt FC star Nzuki received a corner kick from David Kalama and headed past Gad Mathews to stun the league champions.

Miheso scored Gor Mahia's equaliser in the 36th minute with a clinically taken free-kick just outside the penalty area while Adisa, who was in goal as Kenya played against South Sudan in a friendly, did well to deny Miheso from putting Gor Mahia ahead with a 42nd-minute free-kick.

The brilliant save ensured Bidco United went into the break with the score tied at 1-1 despite Gor Mahia's resurgence in the latter stages of the first half

Bidco United made a 57th-minute change when Akhulia brought on Batts Awita for Peter Anyona but two minutes later, Gor Mahia took the lead when Silva headed home for the second goal from Miheso's assist.

A lively Miheso did well again in the 83rd minute when he manoeuvred across his wing and delivered a low cross that Muguna, who gave the captain's armband to the returning Harun Shakava, tapped in with ease for Gor Mahia's third goal.

The win pushed Gor Mahia to seventh on the 18-team table with 22 points from 14 matches while Bidco United dropped to ninth on 21 points from 16 matches.