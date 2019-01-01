Migori Youth upset Mt. Kenya United to move third in the Super League

The second tier took center stage on Thursday with all the teams playing in different venues across the country

29 goals were scored in the National Super League (NSL) matchday nine across the country.

Migori Youth continued with their fine run after claiming a vital 2-1 win away against Mt. United.

John Ndirangu opened the scoring for the hosts at Camp Toyoyo with his 20th-minute strike before Clinton Okoth struck at the stroke of halftime to ensure the two teams go to the with a 1-1 scoreline.

Okoth was on target again in the 59th minute, this time around unleashing unstoppable shot past the custodian to make it 2-1. Despite efforts by the hosts to find an equalizer, the Nyanza based side held on to win.

At Karuturi Grounds, Kenya Police claimed a 2-0 win against visiting Modern Coast .

The Charles Omondi led side opened the scoring after just five minutes courtesy of Alvin Odoyo, before Clinton Kinanga doubled the advantage in the 42nd minute.

In other results, City Stars defeated Nairobi Stima 2-1 while Ushuru FC was held to a 2-2 draw against Vihiga Bullets.

Ushuru 2-2 Vihiga Bullets (Ruaraka Sports Club)

Mt. Kenya United 1-2 Migori Youth (Camp Toyoyo)

Shabana 3-2 (Gusii Stadium)

Fortune Sacco 0-0 Talanta (Kianyaga Stadium)

Kibera Black Stars 0-1 Bidco United (Camp Toyoyo)

Nairobi Stima 1-2 Nairobi City Stars (Karuturi Sports Ground)

Administration Police 0-2 Coast Stima (Camp Toyoyo)

APS Bomet 1-3 Muranga Seal (Kericho Green Stadium)

St. Joseph’s Youth 3-2 Northern Wanderers (Afraha Stadium)

Kenya Police 2-0 Modern Coast Rangers (Karuturi Sports Grounds)